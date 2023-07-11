OSCODA – 2wice Shy will perform at the Oscoda Rotary’s Concerts on the Beach this Thursday, July 13.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Oscoda Rotary Band Shell at Oscoda Beach Park.
2wice Shy is a local, 3-piece classic rock/groove band, originally formed in North Carolina, that plays a diverse variety of cover songs from the 60s to the 90s.
The band is comprised of guitarist Ronni Fryer (a self-taught musician who developed his skills while adjusting to the culture shock of moving from Detroit to the village of Footesite), Daisy Fryer on bass (formally a member of Charlotte, NC’s all-girls TV/show band “Girls Night Out”) and Scott ‘The Hammer’ Karrer on drums (a Flint native who relocated from California after powering some of Los Angeles’ most popular bands).
Together, they eagerly hit the stage determined to create an instant party, enticing the audience to join in and share the fun.