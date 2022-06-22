OSCODA — Students who danced with beauty, grace, enthusiasm and joy filled the stage at the Mary Ann Bartels Auditorium on June 12.
The celebration of dance featured students under the tutelage of Giuseppe Canale and Scott Heinrich, co-directors of the Northeast Academy of Dance (NEAD), located on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base. The production wrapped up the 24th year at NEAD.
The program began with “Swan Lake Suite,” an homage to the original, which features Mary Emma Bennett as Odette, the lead swan. The dance was choreographed by Canale and featured music by Tchaikovsky.
Heinrich served as the emcee for the program as well as choreographer for the remainder of the dances. The pride he felt for his students was palpable.
Bennett was the lead in the Academy’s production of The Nutcracker: Outside the Box, the 2021 holiday production. Heinrich referred to her as the “most improved dancer” they have had at the school. Bennett has been dancing with the academy for two years since she moved north from Brighton. She demonstrated her range as part of the ensemble in “The Waves,” “The Days of Wine and Roses” and in her beautiful solo performance in “He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not.”
Younger dance students at the academy, ages 5-9, had their opportunity to shine in “Dances for a Summer Afternoon.” After their performance the young dancers received rousing applause from the audience.
“The Waves”, choreographed by Heinrich, was a contemporary dance featuring music written by Phillip Glass. In “The Waves,” the six students who comprised the waves, moved in unison continuously for the six minutes of the program.
Nine-year-old Raven Pittman took the stage to perform “The Butterfly,” a short solo that she had prepared as the talent portion for a Sunburst pageant she performed in earlier this year in Ann Arbor. Pittman’s performance landed her second place in the talent portion while also winning the pageant. She will be traveling to Atlanta this summer to further compete.
Maya Lopez showed her versatility moving easily from ballet to contemporary to jazz dance. Lopez danced in the “Swan Lake Suite,” “The Waves,” “The Days of Wine and Roses” and in a duet to “Charade” with Hannah Potts. Her presence on the stage was reminiscent of her older sister Sidney, who danced for the last time with NEAD during the December performance of the “Nutcracker.’
The program wrapped up with “Sing Me Another Bobby D!” featuring several songs from Bobby Darrin including “Splish Splash”, “Mack the Knife” and “The Days of Wine and Roses” among others.
Heinrich said the name for the production came to him while eating a salad and thinking about what all of those who have been involved with the dance studio have gone through over the past two plus year.