Oscoda, MI (48750)

Today

Windy...with freezing drizzle this morning and rain developing for the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 39F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.