OSCODA — Curious about hiring millennials in your HR department? The Oscoda Campus of Alpena Community College (ACC) will soon be hosting its next quarterly meeting of the Northeast Michigan Human Resources (HR) Leaders Cooperative.
Scheduled for Wednesday, June 8 at 8 a.m., the meeting will be held in Room 309 of the Oscoda Campus, which is located at 5800 N. Skeel Ave. To RSVP, contact college staff at 358-7295.
Dr. Marvin Pichla, director of the ACC Oscoda Campus, says that the meeting will feature a special guest presentation by Lewis G. bender, Ph.D. “For years Dr. Bender has helped businesses and organizations across the country improve and grow! Personally, Dr. Bender is a mentor, professional colleague and business associate. His discussion on employee supervision, training and organizational development are always helpful and insightful.”
Agenda items will include the following:
- “Personnel/Trainings/Trends Going Forward” Agenda Segment. Presentation by Dr. Lew Bender: HIRING MILLENIALS...the HR IMPACTS!.
- Training ongoing right now?.
- Fall Equip Your Workforce Classes.
- Company/Organization information to high schools.
- September 27th ACC TALKS.
ACC holds an “Always Open” membership promise to participate in the Northeast MI HR Cooperative with colleagues and encourage them to attend. It is a forum open to all members of the public.