The newly formed Alcona Schools Cross Country Ski Club, made up of members of the middle and high schools, are pictured, from left to right, and include Edju Hechlik, Cole Upper, Gunnar Levline, Robbie Napier, Stephanie Donnelly, Tori Burns, and Jordan Mose. Not pictured are Sophia Chessor, Logan Zuchowski and Ethan Erkkila. The team is having a club fundraising dinner Feb. 23 from 3:30- 8 p.m. at the Alcona Brew Haus, which is donating part of the night's profits to help support the team.