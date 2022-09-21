OSCODA – Those from the Alpena Community College (ACC) Oscoda Campus say that they are privileged and excited to welcome Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, who will serve as guest speaker during the “ACC Talks” event on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The topic is Law Enforcement – Innovation Matters, and the program will go on from 6-7 p.m., with doors to open at 5:30 p.m.
Known as ACC’s version of TED Talks for Northern Michigan, these events are free and open to the public. Attendees are simply asked to RSVP first, by sending an e-mail to whatnext@alpenacc.edu or calling the Oscoda Campus office at 989-358-7295.
A flyer for the upcoming program reads that, to some, the words “GHOST” and “IGNITE” are just interest-driven terms; but to people in Genesee County, these words represent creative initiatives for law enforcement.
For the ACC Talks audience, Swanson will share his progressive law enforcement components, as well as his programs for assisting offender re-entry into area communities and the workforce.
Guests are encouraged to bring their questions while joining the conversation that will be held in Room 213 of the campus, located at 5800 Skeel Ave.
The event with Swanson is the latest in the quarterly ACC Talks series, which began in December 2019 and has featured everything from entrepreneurship programs, to lessons on Michigan wildlife.
Among other recent updates, Assistant to the Director of the ACC Oscoda Campus, Chris Young, has shared that campus numbers are up exponentially this semester.
The venue will also be the pilot center for a new Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course, following final state approval. Classes will commence in October and are scheduled to run for three weeks, Tuesday through Friday, from 3-10 p.m. For updates, interested persons are invited to join the CNA group on the Oscoda Campus Facebook page.
Another announcement pertaining to the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters, is that the Ideas Unlimited Club is now underway. Targeted to ACC’s Dual Enrollment/Early Middle College students, the group’s recent kick-off webcast was planned for Sept. 20.
Oscoda Campus Director Dr. Marv Pichla has stated that Northern Michigan high school students will have the opportunity to receive “mentoring moments” each month, live via the VCS system, from entrepreneurship program students at Central Michigan University. He adds that idea-building, along with discussions on new products and services, will be the club’s focus.
For more details about the college, go to www.facebook.com/ACCOscodaCampus, call the aforementioned office number or visit discover.alpenacc.edu. The website also includes information on the ACC Alpena Campus.