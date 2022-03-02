OSCODA — Sand Lake residents braved the freezing cold and heavy winds to chip and chase tennis balls across the ice on Sand Lake Saturday, Feb. 19.
Event organizer Scott Bird said wind definitely played the factor.
“Mother nature really tried this year, but she did not stop us,” he said.
This year, the event managed to raise $5,700 dollars for the Special Olympics. Bird said the event raises on average between 4 and 6 thousand dollars annually.
“It fluctuates depending on the weather, but you never know how many people are going to turn out. If it’s snowing and blowing outside some will stay in. If the weather’s nice out, they’ll come out. Some of them will go no matter what.”
Normally, they drill holes in the ice and mark them with Christmas trees to make two 9-hole golf courses. However, the wind kept blowing snow into the holes, filling them up, so they opted for big orange cones this year. As long as the ball bumped the cone, it counted as a hole.
“It’s not the first time we had to do this,” said Bird. “It takes some brave souls, some dedicated supporters of the Special Olympics to come out here and do what they do.”
They also had a turkey bowling contest and a chip challenge, where participants had three chances to chip a shot through a hanging toilet seat.
Winners of turkey bowling won a free frozen turkey, but nobody claimed the other prizes.
Bird said the lowest score winners of the golfing didn’t even claim their prizes. Just going out on the lake and having a good time with their friends and family was what it was all about.
“That’s the whole thing. We do give away prizes, but you gotta get up to claim them. All things considered, despite the weather and cold temperatures it was a great success.”
In total, 128 golfers showed up, walking across the frozen lake with a beer in one hand and an iron in the other. These roving bands are a rare breed, only appearing once a year on this special afternoon. They carried sleds of essential party supplies and roamed the icy plains chasing after tennis balls blown by 18 mile per hour winds.
Due to the high winds, all swings were trick shots; attempts to curve the ball at the right angle to get the wind to blow it on to the cone. Each opening shot on the hole had a chance to be a hole in one, but if the golfer missed, the ball would sail far past the cone, turning it in to an upwind battle. The potential was there with steep costs of failure.
Lori Swanson was dressed in her Michigan State University Garb, and it was her turn at the tee on the fifth hole. She was surrounded by her Sand Lake buddies watching her. Most of them didn’t make the cone and she was confident she could do better.
“Watch this guys! Let me show you how it’s done,” she said. She eyed the hole, felt the wind and gave her tennis ball a good whack. It sailed up and over, but fell short and veered way off angle as the wind temporarily gave way.
“Well, that’s not what I wanted.”
After the failed shot of the century, she told the press nerves played the factor in her spectacular flub.
“I was playing the wind. I felt like I was Tiger Woods at the 10th hole at Augusta.”
Her husband Brian Swanson, together with another Sand Lake resident, Mike Albe, created a unique sled contraption, where they laid a bar on top. In the bar was all types of liquor, ice and general supplies for a frozen golf outing.
Brian said the sled fills a different purpose every year. One year, it was a tank, another year it was a viking ship. This year, they wanted a bar to keep things light and easy.
They have been doing the frosty golf outing for five years.
“There have been many drunk nights behind this bar,” chimed in one of their buddies.