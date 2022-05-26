OSCODA — Rockets will salute the sky with the North East Michigan Rocket Association on Monday, May 30 from 9-11 a.m. at the Oscoda High School athletic soccer/baseball fields.
Those who built a rocket at their recent family fun fair booth can bring it and they will fly them safely on their own launch equipment; engines provided.
Even those without a rocket can still fly one as the club provides their own rockets and engines.
Due to field size flights are limited to A-B-C-D-E class engines. Contact club organizer Rick Ruth at 313-910-5809 if you have any special requests or questions.
The club has been assisting Polly Masterson’s 5th grade STEM classes in building the Estes Industries “Spirit” rocket kit and will fly them on the student “Rewards Day” on June 1 at the high school football field.