OSCODA — The students from Richardson Elementary School under the instruction of teacher Jamie Merdinski will display their artwork at the Huron Shores Artisan Hall from May 5 to June 18.
These wonderful works of creativity made by these amazing little artists will delight all who choose to view them. They are dynamic works rendered from the purity of their hearts.
Artisan Hall staff are happy to present these pieces for the public’s viewing.
Cindy Schwedler, a professional picture framer, cut the mats to display these dynamic little pieces and Truly Yours Signs all the matboard.
You may view this exhibit on Sundays from 1-4 p.m., Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hall is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and on May 21 it will be closed for a private event.