EAST TAWAS – In celebration of the season, the Tawas Bay Beach Resort (TBBR) will be the site of two different upcoming events, beginning with a fall craft show this Saturday, Oct. 22.
It will go on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the lobby and banquet room areas of the resort, which is located at 300 E. Bay St. (US-23) in East Tawas.
As noted on a flyer for the show, patrons can get a jump start on their Christmas shopping during the occasion, while also helping local crafters.
The following week, those from TBBR will be putting on their inaugural Trunk or Treat event, from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
All are invited to bring the children for an evening of treats at the venue, where they can warm up with free popcorn, a cup of hot apple cider and a donut, courtesy of the resort. Hot dogs and chili will be available for purchase, as well.
Those looking to volunteer and pass out goodies to the visitors, are also encouraged to impress the community with their best dressed vehicles. Volunteers must be signed up by Monday, Oct. 24, and they will receive more details about the Trunk or Treat and setup time, upon registering.
To join in, the volunteer and the vehicle he or she will be using can be signed up at the front desk of TBBR, or by contacting Karen Turpin at the resort by dialing 989-362-8600.