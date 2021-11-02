OSCODA – Members of the Oscoda High School (OHS) First Robotics Team 7250 held a Halloween Costume Contest fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 28, for any OHS student to participate in.
The night was filled with treats, including chocolate covered pretzels and Halloween themed cookies for a small donation. Participants, dressed in their costumes, were announced one by one and walked across the stage to show off their creations.
Participants included Patrick “Michael” Benton, Kassidy Stepp, Isabelle Schimmer, Alexandra Schimmer, Chase Morejon, Emilie Abend, Kizer Ewell, Conner Berry and Jesse James Lepard.
During the intermissions, audience members were encouraged to go out to the hallway, enjoy some concessions and vote for their favorite costumes. Their votes would determine the winner of the People’s Choice Award.
The three other awards were voted on by judges including, Karen Lopez, Ryan Stegbauer and Robotics Team Member Carter Nelkie. These awards included the scariest, funniest and most original/creative awards.
Also during intermission, audience members were entertained by the OHS Cheerleaders and the OHS Choir. Draped in glow-in-the-dark masks, cheerleaders put on a spooky routine with eerie music in the background. Additionally, the choir performed the hit song, Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations.
Further, to give audience members a little taste of what the robotics team is all about, they unveiled their robot and let him show off and do a few tricks, including throwing balls into the audience.
Finally, the time came to announce the four winners. The first award presented was given to Isabelle for the funniest costume, who dressed up as a mushroom girl. The most original or creative award was given to Kassidy Stepp, who created a costume resembling a woodland fairy with lights and leaves covering her costume.
The third award given by the judges was the scariest award, which was given to Morejon for dressing up as Demogorgon from Stranger Things. Finally, the People’s Choice Award was given to Benton, for his costume resembling a bird’s beak.