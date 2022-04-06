OSCODA — After the success of ‘Open Season’ back in November, Imperial Wrestling Entertainment is coming back to Oscoda High School for more. IWE, a professional wrestling circuit based out of Houghton Lake, is set to hold ‘Spring Showdown’ Saturday at 6 p.m.
“Oscoda opened their arms up and welcomed us (in November) and we were very blessed to have such a great turnout for the first one,” co-owner John Campbell said. “I am hoping that with word of mouth we have an even better turnout for this one. It is such a good cause too, (raising funds for) the Veterans Memorial Park.”
The show’s line-up is headlined by IWE world heavyweight champion Backwoods Bam putting his title on the line against Trevor Straud. Tag team champions Hairly Legal defend their belts against the Cream Street Mafia and Campbell, known as the Creature Feature, takes on Derric Crow in a special stipulation match.
“All the belts will be on the line, the heavyweight title, the tag team title, the Gladiator title,” Campbell said. “It is going to be a big event with six big matches.”
If this event goes as well as the one back in November, there could be plenty more of IWE in the area down the road.
“We would love to keep coming back to Oscoda on a regular basis, maybe a couple times or a few times a year,” Campbell said. “It depends on the circumstances and if we can secure the building but we would love to make Oscoda one of our regular hot spots.”
The show runners call IWE family friendly with an edge. Meaning that fans of all ages should enjoy the show.
“We are very blessed, we have people who come to our events, that even if they weren’t fans before, that when they leave they become our fans for life,” Campbell said. “We have people who come from Detroit just because they like our product so much. It really is a wild thing, we were wrestling in front of like 10 people when we started. I never thought that when we created this it would get as big as it has locally. I’m very touched by everybody’s response to what we are doing.”
Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m., with the bell set to ring at 6. Tickets are $10 apiece and will only be sold at the door. Kids 10 and under are free. For more information visit IWE’s Facebook page, or their website at www.iwegladiators.com.