OSCODA — Scouts, BSA Troop 7G held the first ever “Great Sunrise Side Paper Airplane Contest” hosted by Kalitta Air Maintenance at the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Community Airport.
The brainchild of Scout Kathryn Armstrong, she was inspired to suggest the contest after she saw the Australian movie Paper Planes.
Kat has a background in aviation as last summer she participated in the Scout Aviation Maintenance Experience (SAME) held each summer for seven weeks at the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Community Airport.
Troop 7G rallied behind her to conduct a contest for youth in the community based on their ability to design and launch a paper airplane constructed of an 8.5” by 11” piece of paper. The contest was judged on straight line distance achieved from the starting line. Winning planes had to fly straight creating maximum lift and minimum drag to gain maximum distance.
Don Nolan, of Kalitta Air Maintenance, offered up Hangar 9 for the contest and ordered custom patches for all participants. Don Williams, also of Kalitta Air Maintenance, helped with after hours access for setup.
OYES, a local group of veterans who support youth activities, provided the prize money for the event. Despite all of the community support, it was Kat who led the event. Miranda Roiter and Helena Miller, of Troop 7G, served as distance judges, Jennifer Heilig, of troop 7G, was the line judge and Zoe Geis of, Troop 7G, provided public affairs support. Kat made sure that one of the airplanes rebuilt by the Scouts during the SAME was in the hangar for the contestants to see.
The Junior Division was for contestants aged 10 through 12 and provided surprising results! The winner was Brenton Merillat of Alcona Area Schools with throws achieving 92 feet, 11 inches and 102 feet 10 inches. Brenton caught everyone’s attention because these scores are of a magnitude expected from winners in college level competitions at a national level! Brenton took home a trophy, $100 cash and a free ride in the pilot’s seat of a Cessna aircraft. Brenton is 11 years old!
Another surprise in the Junior Division was the second-place winner! Grady Goddard threw a 72-foot distance which is the sort of distance that regional winners achieve at the college level. Grady took home a trophy, $50 cash and a free ride in the pilot’s seat of a Cessna aircraft. Grady is 11 years old and goes to school at Alcona Area Schools with Brenton.
The third-place winner in the Junior Division was Seth Dalman. Seth threw a very respectable 57 feet, earned a $26 cash prize, a trophy and a free ride in the pilot’s seat of a Cessna aircraft. Seth is also 11 years old and attends Tawas Area Middle School.
The senior division was lightly subscribed and dominated by Scouts from Venturing Crew 7 and Troop 959 in Oscoda. In first place, throwing 71 feet 11 inches was Nate Stormer, the Crew President of Venturing Crew 7 and a member of Troop 959 in Oscoda. Like Brenton, Nate took home $100 cash prize, a trophy, and a ride in the pilot’s seat of a Cessna aircraft. In second place was Larson Yates, also a Crew 7 and Troop 959 member, who threw 53 feet and took home a trophy, a $50 cash prize and a ride in the pilot’s seat of a Cessna aircraft. In third place was Storm Johnson who threw 40 feet. Storm earned a $26 cash prize, a trophy and a ride in the pilot’s seat of a Cessna airplane. Storm is the Secretary of Crew 7 and a member of Troop 959. Nate and Larsen, like Kat, participated in SAME last summer.
SAME is held every summer at the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Community Airport for seven weeks. Interested Scouts must apply by March 15 of the year they wish to participate. Applications for 2022 are currently being accepted. Applications must include a complete school transcript, three letters of recommendation, proof of membership in the Boy Scouts of America, a ‘Young Eagle’ flight certificate from the Experimental Aircraft Association, and a statement of at least 200 words explaining why the applicant would like to participate.
Youth interested in Scouting on the Sunrise Side can participate by joining a local Scout Unit. In Oscoda, available units include: Troop 7G for girls who have turned 11 or completed the 5th grade but are not yet 18 years old; Troop 959B for boys who have turned 11 or completed the 5th grade but are not yet 18 years old; and Crew 7 for young men and young women who have turned 14 or completed the 8th grade but are not yet 21 years old. Troop 7G and Crew 7 are chartered to Post 274 of the America Legion and meet at the Hope-St. John’s Church on 223 East Mill Street in AuSable at the Lake Huron Beach. Troop 7 G meets Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.
For information on Troop 7G and Crew 7 contact Pete Mapes at 937-212-8435. Troop 959 is chartered to the Oscoda Methodist Church and meets at the Church at 120 West Dwight Street in Oscoda on Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. For information about Troop 959, contact Mr. Alan Avery at 989-820-5035.