IOSCO COUNTY — Birders from over 180 countries contributed valuable data to the 25th annual Great Backyard Bird Count held Feb. 18-21.
Nearly 6,700 species were observed worldwide. This documented information gives researchers valuable information concerning bird populations and locations just prior to the huge spring migrations to breeding grounds which begin as early as March.
Observers in the Alcona and Iosco counties were privilege to some unusual observations. A Northern Mockingbird, white-winged crossbills, numerous common redpolls, and bohemian waxwings, were among the special sightings.
Fourteen participants in Alcona County tallied 33 species. The top-10 include: mallard ducks (180), pine siskins (55), common redpolls (50), American goldfinches (50), black-capped chickadees (25), house/purple finches (15), dark-eyed junco (14), mourning doves (13), European starlings (11), and American tree sparrows/ Northern cardinals (10 each).
Iosco County observers turned out in record numbers of 41 people totaling 53 species. A four-way tie of 120 each included European starlings, cedar waxwings, pine siskins, and American goldfinches.
Others among the top-10 sighted at one time were: snow buntings (100), rock pigeons (60), herring gulls (50), bohemian waxwings (50), common redpolls (50), trumpeter swans (42), mourning doves (38), blue jays (37), and bufflehead ducks (34).
Windy weather conditions locally kept many birds visually inactive during the third day of the count. However, observers were still pleased with the variety and number of species recorded.
Local ambassador of the event, Peggy Ridgway, appreciated all those who helped place our counties on the world map during this important avian research project.