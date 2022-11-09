OSCODA — Youth, ages 10-15, will soon have an opportunity to soar into the local skies. The first ever Great Sunrise Side Paper Airplane Contest will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3. First prize in both age categories is a one-hour private airplane flight for the winning youth and one of their parents.
The competition is the brainchild of Kathryn Armstrong, a sophomore at Tawas High School and a member of Scouting Troop 7G, a local troop made up of eight girls. The troop meets at Hope St. Johns Church in Oscoda at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.
According to organizer Pete Mapes, the troop recently watched the movie Paper Airplanes.
“We could do that, that would be fun,” Armstrong responded after seeing the movie. The rest, as they say, is history.
The paper airplane competition will take place at the Kalitta Aircraft Maintenance Facility on the grounds of the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport. Airplanes will be judged solely on how far they can fly.
The Junior Division, open to youth ages 10-12 will take place on Dec. 3 from 9 to 11:59 a.m. The Senior Division, open to youth ages 13-15 will take place in the afternoon from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Registration forms are due before Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Registration forms can be mailed in, dropped off, or scanned and e-mailed to Mapes at mapesni@aol.com. A parent or guardian signature is required.
Youth who are interested in registering can do so by contacting their school. Mapes distributed registration forms to 13 local school districts reaching from Alpena to AuGres, the Tawases, Alcona, Fairview, Gaylord, Hale, Mio, and Oscoda, just to name a few. Youth who are home schooled and youth from outside the area are also welcome to participate. Mapes said the event could accommodate up to 500 youth. A registration form can be obtained by e-mailing Mapes at mapesni@aol.com.
Youth will be able to win cash prizes in addition to the airplane ride. Prizes of $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $26 for third place in each age group will be awarded in $2 bills. Mapes hopes that the $2 bills will encourage youth to learn about the history of the bills, some of which he described as both positive and negative.
Flights will be donated by Experimental Aircraft Association out of Oshkosh, WI. Their Young Eagles program provides free flights to young people ages 8-17 to get them interested in aviation. There is a Young Eagles program at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport.
OYES, a local group of Veterans that fund worthy causes, donated the prize money. Don Nolan, a manager at Kalitta Maintenance, is donating patches which each participant will receive.
Mapes hopes that the event will encourage youth in northeast Michigan to develop an interest in aviation.
Members of Troop 7G will be serving as volunteers as part of their community service, so they won’t be able to participate in the competition. Mapes said that volunteers are still needed for this year’s event. Those interested in volunteering can e-mail Mapes at mapesni@aol.com.ed____________________________(Parent or Guardian)
____________________(Date)
I can be contacted at (Phone/Email):________________________________________________