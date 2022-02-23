TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area High School Project Graduation is hosting a comedy night at Rushman Hall, formerly Tawas Knights of Columbus in East Tawas on March 5.
Headlining the event is Brent Terhune, who has been seen on “Bob and Tom,” Comedy Central and is a viral YouTube and TikTok star. The event will also feature Melissa Hager.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the comedy show starts at 7:30. Tickets are available at ComedySeries.net or at the door at $25 per person. Games, raffles and prizes will also be played and awarded.
Project graduation is funded through parent organized fundraisers and most importantly donations from our local businesses. It is a safe and fun “lock in” style evening full of games, food and prizes for the graduates. All participating graduates receive prizes throughout the evening.