EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is excited to announce that planning is underway for the 2023 Perchville USA winter festival, which is set for the first weekend in February.
TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall adds that she is happy to report that Jerry Malone will once again coordinate the festival, alongside those from the chamber.
In addition to currently seeking Perchville Royalty nominations, as well as vendors for the Family Expo, starting things off will be the return of the “Paint a Perch” contest.
The contest was a new event in 2022, for which Duvall says the community really enjoyed participating. She noted that there were more than 100 people who took part last year, so TACC is hoping to start the event earlier for 2023, and more details will be available in the near future.
Participants will be able to stop by the Tawas Bay Art Gallery in East Tawas to paint one of the wooden perch on site, or they can take it home to paint. Then, during the Perchville Coronation Breakfast and Royal Feast events, the creations will be on display and guests can vote for their favorites.
Prior to the 73rd annual Perchville weekend this coming February, the Coronation Breakfast will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2023. The festival itself will begin with the Royal Feast on Thursday, Feb. 2, and will continue into the weekend through Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Perchville Royalty nominations are now being accepted through TACC, and candidates should demonstrate generosity in the Tawas community through outstanding volunteerism and leadership. Nomination forms are available by stopping into the TACC office at 228 Newman St. in East Tawas, e-mailing Duvall at director@tawas.com or calling the office at 989-362-8643.
Booth vendors are also being sought for the Family Expo portion of the festival. Vendors will decorate a booth, host a game and offer prizes for children. According to TACC representatives, this is not only a great way to advertise a business, but to also get involved in a great community tradition.
The expo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, with a tentative time of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone interested in participating should e-mail the coordinator, Christina Aller, at christinaaller80@gmail.com.
For updates on the festival, as they become available, follow the TACC Facebook page or Perchville Facebook page. Information can also be found on the TACC website, at www.tawas.com.