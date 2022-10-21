TAWAS CITY – Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF) is seeking nominations for its 2023 Iosco County “Citizen of the Year” and the new “Junior Citizen of the Year” to recognize Iosco County residents deserving acknowledgements for all the good they do in their communities.
These two prestigious awards are meant to honor those who make a difference in Iosco County through charitable activities including volunteering; giving of their time, resources, and skills for the betterment of the community; fundraising leadership; and/or personal financial contributions. ICCF created the “Junior Citizen of the Year” award to recognize a young person doing great things in service and dedication to others in their community.
Submitting a nomination is easy and will help ICCF thank and honor the unsung heroes in Iosco County. To view eligibility details and to nominate a deserving candidate for either award, visit ICCF’s website at iccf-online.org. All nominations are due March 1, 2023.
The awards will be presented at a special event hosted by the Community Foundation in May.