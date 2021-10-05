SEEK OUT THE SIGNS – Several local establishments will have these signs in their buildings throughout October, in support of the Tawas Police Officers’ Association’s fall fundraiser during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Contributors can purchase special edition patches, featuring the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) logo and the pink ribbons associated with breast cancer, from the participating businesses. The cost is $10 each and all money raised will stay in the local community.