Fr. Timothy Dubblestein, left, accepts a donation check from the Oscoda United Way for $300, which was presented to the Emmanuel Mission homeless shelter on behalf of Jolene Senn. Oscoda United Way is seeking individuals who may be interested in volunteering their time on their board. More information can be found emailing oscodaunitedway@gmail.com.

OSCODA The Oscoda United Way continues to support the Oscoda community with a $300 donation made to the Emmanuel Mission’s homeless shelter to support the work they do in the community.

In addition to the funds allocated to many of the community non-profits through the annual campaign, the Oscoda Area United Way is also committed to providing additional support. The board designates a non-profit organization at each of its meetings to be given additional financial support.

If the public is interested in joining our board and being a part of an organization that focuses on supporting non-profit organizations that support our community, please contact us at oscodaunitedway@gmail.com.

