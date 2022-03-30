OSCODA The Oscoda United Way continues to support the Oscoda community with a $300 donation made to the Emmanuel Mission’s homeless shelter to support the work they do in the community.
In addition to the funds allocated to many of the community non-profits through the annual campaign, the Oscoda Area United Way is also committed to providing additional support. The board designates a non-profit organization at each of its meetings to be given additional financial support.
If the public is interested in joining our board and being a part of an organization that focuses on supporting non-profit organizations that support our community, please contact us at oscodaunitedway@gmail.com.