OSCODA – The Oscoda Grocery Give-Away has been distributing food to the community for over 18 years.
With a dozen local churches participating to provide volunteers and needed finances, this community outreach has operated from several locations through the years.
For the past several years Oscoda Area Schools have provided the needed space each month. Currently Oscoda Area Schools athletic complex parking lot and maintenance building is the spot where, each month, hundreds of people are served.
Pastor Eric Hendricks of Oscoda Assembly of God explains that the whole effort works because of several overlapping partnerships.
“First, without the resources of many congregations pitching in together, we could never pull this off,” said Hendricks. “The number of volunteers and the amount of money needed each month are way beyond what Oscoda Assembly could do alone. Then, of course, a location capable of handling the car traffic and a building to work from so that weather isn’t a factor – the school has been fantastic! From the school board and superintendent, to the maintenance crew and the team at the bus garage, everyone has been so accommodating to make this work.”
Another obvious partnership is with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. To be able to order six tons of food and have it delivered for $800 a month is an irreplaceable cog in this wheel.
Finally, the partnership with several local organizations, service clubs and businesses who have generously supported this effort has pushed this train further down the tracks.
Since the beginning of the pandemic this partnership has really surged. So much so, that at this time of year when normally the effort is made to raise the funds needed for the coming year Pastor Hendricks is encouraging folks to redirect their generosity.
At present, the Grocery Give-Away is fully paid up for several months into 2022.
Consequently, Emmanuel Mission Emergency Homeless Shelter, housed and operated by Hope Anglican Church is the recommended destination of gifts.
“It would be poor stewardship for us to stockpile funds when another community service could put that money to use now. I’m hoping our local businesses, organizations and individuals will be as generous as ever and help Emmanuel Mission be able to serve those unfortunate enough to be without a roof over their heads,” said Hendricks.
Rev. Tim Doubblestein, the rector of Hope Anglican, oversees the operation of Emmanuel Mission. Financial gifts can be sent to: Emmanuel Mission, 219 W. River Rd., Oscoda, 48750.
The next food giveaway for December is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Oscoda Schools Athletic complex parking lot on River Road.