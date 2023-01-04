STANDISH — On Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m., Jean Marie and The Lads will perform at the Northeast Art Center, located at the corner of Grove Road and US-23, a half-mile north of the Standish traffic light.
The band is comprised of three multi-talented musicians: Jean Marie Learman who brings the spirit of the storyteller to the band as she provides uplifting vocals along with flute, whistles, concertina and guitar melodies. Next on board is Jon Potrykus on guitar, fiddle and mandolin; rounding out the group is Tom Krause who handles guitar and upright bass.
This delightful group offers an eclectic collection of originals, folk, Irish and Americana music, transitioning into energetic ballads, emotion-filled song stories, lively tunes and beautiful melodies. They will laugh and play, singing their way right into your heart!
Tickets will be sold at 1:30 p.m.when the doors open the day of performance and are priced at $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, $4 for students and $2 for children under 12 years of age.
For additional information, please contact the Art Center at 989-846-9331 or visit our website at nemiac.org.