NEW PRODUCTION — Some members of the cast of Let’s Go on With the Show, the Shoreline Players’ newest production set to open April 30. The cast pictured are, from left to right, Tina Wells, Jennifer Pavlat, Leslea Witter, Matt Cleary, Diane Teddy, Paige Dalpizzol, Kirsty Heller, and Paul Grabstanowicz. For more information on this production or upcoming events you can go to www.shorelineplayers.org or call 739-3586.