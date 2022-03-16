OSCODA – The Oscoda Campus of Alpena Community College (ACC) will soon be hosting its next quarterly meeting of the Northeast Michigan Human Resources (HR) Leaders Cooperative.
It is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22. The meeting will be held in Room 309 of the Oscoda Campus, which is located at 5800 N. Skeel Ave. To RSVP, contact college staff at 358-7295.
As noted in a bulletin for the event, the simple goal for the Northeast Michigan HR Cooperative is to share modern-day information, challenges and solution examples related to the management of personnel within every employment sector.
Dr. Marvin Pichla, director of the ACC Oscoda Campus, says that the meeting will feature a special guest presentation by the Learning Designs, Inc. group. “They will join us via Webex from their offices in Bloomfield Hills and discuss future training priorities and trends in Michigan and nationally.”
Organizers are reminding attendees to share the “Always Open” membership promise to participate in the Cooperative with colleagues, and to encourage them to attend.
As has been reported, the start-up meeting for the Cooperative was conducted in September 2021. These sessions are open to all HR professionals across the Northeast Michigan region, from both public and private sector companies/organizations.
Pichla has explained that the HR forum allows participants to get together and discuss common problems and/or growth issues. The meetings provide an opportunity for all, since any establishment or entity which has workers can also face HR and personnel challenges.