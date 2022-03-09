OSCODA — Oscoda’s three Boy Scout Units are planning incredible summers over the next two years.
They include two units chartered to American Legion Post 274 that are hosted at the Hope-St. John’s Church on Mill Street in Oscoda and one unit chartered to and hosted by the Oscoda Methodist Church on Dwight Street.
The Girl’s Troop, Troop 7G, is planning a season of camping in the Huron National Forest and a two-week summer camp at Goshen Scout Reservation near Lexington, Va,. They will be joined at Goshen by Venturing Crew 7. Members of both units have applied for the Scout Aviation Maintenance Experience (SAME) which is held at the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport each summer for seven weeks.
The free summer day camp has older Scouts and Venturers working with aviation maintenance specialists to completely rebuild Cessna 150 aircraft. The Scouts do everything including rebuilding the engine and assembling everything on the aircraft.
This will be a special year because the Scouts will spend a week working with an avionics technician to wire and install the complex and expensive radios into the aircraft. The application cycle for the SAME program closes on March 15.
The Scouts and Venturers need complete their signups for summer camp by April 1. The SAME program is free for the Scouts and Venturers accepted into it. Summer camp is $420 a week but financial assistance is available.
A number of newer Scouts and Venturers will be attending National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT) this summer in addition to their other activities and some of the senior Scouts and Venturers will be teaching it. NYLT is a weeklong camping experience widely hailed as one of the finest leadership training programs for youth in the entire world.
Scouts and Venturers who complete it become eligible to participate in the National Youth Leadership Experience (NAYLE) held at national scouting high adventure bases like The Summit in West Virginia or Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico the following summer.
The Boy’s Troop, Troop 959, is planning three seasons of camping and adventures including a week at Camp Rotary near Clare in July. Their exciting program gets the Scouts out into the Huron National Forest on weekends and off to many exciting Michigan destinations.
The real excitement is being planned for the summer of 2023. So far five Scouts and Venturers from Troop 7G and Crew 7 have signed up to attend the 20th National Scout Jamboree to be held at The Summit in the beautiful mountains of West Virginia on the banks of the New River in July of 2023.
This watershed experience brings Scouts together from all over the United States, its territories and possessions for two weeks of fun in the wild. With world class activities, the largest civilian shooting range in the world, huge zip lines, whitewater rafting, rock-climbing, world-class mountain biking and water activities, the National Jamboree promises to be a treat for the local Scouts who get to attend.
Local scholarships make it possible for any local Scout or Venturer to attend! The 2023 Jamboree is a bit out of sequence thanks to COVID-19, it was originally scheduled for 2021, but was delayed until 2023. The National Jamboree is open to Scouts who are at least 12 years old and have earned the First-Class Rank or any Venturer. Signups will be completed by September of 2022.
Two Venturers have already been selected as delegates to the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. World Jamborees are held roughly every four years and the first one was held in 1920, right after World War I.
Lord Robert Smythe Baden-Powell, a distinguished British Military Officer, created the Boy Scouts in 1907. He was so horrified by the 1st World War that he decided to do something to help prevent future wars. His theory was that if he got the children of the world together to play with each other, they would not grow up wanting to fight each other.
World Jamborees are the largest regularly scheduled peace rallies on Earth. They are attended by Scouts from 170 of the world’s nations and are a magnificent cultural experience. Signups need to be complete by September of 2022 so interested youth should join Scouts and apply immediately if they want to go. Google ‘2015 World Scout Jamboree’ or ‘2019 World Scout Jamboree’ YouTube videos to see what these incredible gatherings look like to the participants! Delegates must be at least 14 years of age by the start of the World Scout Jamboree in early August of 2023 and not yet 18 by the end of it two weeks later.
Those interested in participating in local scouting opportunities can show up to a meeting. Troop 7G is for girls who are at least 11 years of age or who have completed the 5th grade, whichever comes first. Girls who will complete the 5th grade this year should turn up at meetings before the end of March if they want to sign up for summer camp this year.
Scouts age out of Troop 7G on their 18th birthday. The Troop meets at Hope-St. John’s Church at 5:15 p.m. every Wednesday. Meetings end at 6:45 p.m. A parent should accompany potential new members to their first meeting if possible.
Crew 7 is coeducational. Young men and young women may sign up if they are 14 years of age or have completed the 8th grade. Current 8th graders interested in joining and attending activities this summer should show up at the next Crew meeting on Sunday evening March 13 at 6:30 p.m. The Crew meets at Hope-St. John’s Church on Mill Street on Lake Huron in AuSable. Meetings end at 8:15 p.m. and occur every two weeks. Last Saturday the Crew had a great time near Gaylord at their annual Ski Trip. Venturers age out of the program on their 21st birthday.
Troop 959 meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Oscoda Methodist Church at 120 West Dwight St. in Oscoda. Meetings end at 6 p.m. Boys who are 11 or who have completed the 5th grade are eligible for membership. Young men age out of the program on their 18th birthday. Boys who are currently in the 5th grade should show up at meetings in March so they can register for Scout Camp this summer. Troop 959 offers an exciting and challenging program.