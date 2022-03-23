EAST TAWAS – American Legion Auxiliary Unit 211 members are preparing for their Spring Craft Show, and the registration deadline for those looking to display their items is Friday, April 1.
The cost for vendors is $20 per table, or $25 to have electricity included.
The craft show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. It will be held in the American Legion Hall in East Tawas, which is located at 900 E. Lincoln St., and proceeds from the event will go to the organization’s building operating fund.
To learn more about the craft show, call 362-9199 and leave a message.