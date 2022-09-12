EAST TAWAS — The Iosco County Veterans Affairs Office will host a free Veterans Breakfast for Iosco County veterans on Sept. 15, according to Veterans Service Officer Ron Whitney.
The event will take place, beginning at 9 a.m., at Rushman Hall (the former Knights of Columbus Hall), located at 821 Newman St. in East Tawas.
The breakfast will feature pancakes, French toast, eggs, meat, potatoes, coffee and juice. Whitney said this is the second time the affairs office has hosted a breakfast for area veterans.
Whitney said the breakfast will be an annual event, and would have been one sooner if not for the COVID 19 pandemic, which forced them to cancel the function.
“The purpose is to try to link veterans up with possible benefits, whether it be VA health or VA compensation, et cetera,” he said. “This also helps veterans get to talk to other veterans and generate camaraderie.”
He said area veterans can also interface with him to get questions answered about different ongoing veterans issues.
“This year, I’m sure that there’s going to be questions on the new PACT-Act that was passed last month — it opens up a lot of presumptives for both the Gulf war and Vietnam,” Whitney said.
More information about the events, or to direct questions to Whitney, can be done by calling him at 989-362-6571 or emailing him at rwhitney@ioscocounty.org.