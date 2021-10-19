OSCODA – The NorthEast Michigan Rocket Association will hold a public demonstration and launch of model rockets on Saturday at 9 to 11 a.m., at the Oscoda High School (OHS) Athletic Fields.
Enthusiasts are welcome to bring their own rockets for launching. The curious are welcome to come watch and time permitting, borrow and launch rockets built by organizers.
Rocket kits to build will be given to kids ages 10 and up as long as supplies last. The club has 1/8. 3/16 and ¼” launch rods meant for A-B-C-D-E class engines. Enthusiasts with larger rockets and those with rail buttons should contact Organizer Rick Ruth at 313-910-5809 before coming out to check equipment needs.
At press time, the long range weather prediction was good. Launches will be cancelled if the prediction changes to winds over 15mph or lightning & heavy rain. This is likely the last launch of the season.
The Association also sponsors a school-based rocket club at OHS and would be happy to sponsor other schools interested in rocket based science enrichment programs.