OSCODA — On Saturday, Feb. 5, 18 Oscoda High School Band Students traveled to Clare High School to participate in Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association District 9 Solo and Ensemble Festival.
Students were judged in the areas of tone, intonation, rhythm, technique and interpretation. It was possible at this event to earn the following ratings: Division I (Superior), Division II (Excellent), Division III (Good), Division IV (Fair) or Division V (Poor). All Oscoda events earned Division I or II ratings, and 13 of 18 Oscoda participants earned a Division I rating in at least one event.
Earning Division I (Superior) Rating: Saxophone Chamber Ensemble: Axel Raybourn, 11 (soprano saxophone), Aidan Taylor, 11 (alto saxophone), Julian Gawne, 11 (alto saxophone), Hannah Moore, 9 (alto saxophone), Shelby Bergquist, 9 (alto saxophone), Maggie Thibault, 11 (tenor saxophone), Grace Bergquist, 11 (tenor saxophone), Andrew Benton, 11 (tenor saxophone), Patrick Boje, 11 (baritone saxophone) performing Dance Bacchanale, op. 47 by Camille Saint-Saens arranged by Bruske.
Flute Duet: Nichole Leeseberg, 11 and Karissa Beach, 11 performing Trade Off and Evening Star and Conversation, all by Gregory M. Kerkorian.
Trumpet Solo: Raymond Cowles, 10 performing The Executant by R.M. Endresen.
Mixed Quartet: Hannah Moore, 9 (alto saxophone), Shelby Bergquist, 9 (alto saxophone), Grace Bergquist, 11 (tenor saxophone), Andrew Moore, 10 (marimba) performing Spring by Antonio Vivaldi arranged by Karen Lopez.
Tenor Saxophone Solo: Andrew Benton, 11 performing Piece in G Minor, Op. 5 by Gabriel Pierne, edited by H. Voxman.
Earning Division II (Excellent) Rating: Flute Duet: Ruby Wakeman, 9 and Karissa Beach, 11 performing Free Flight by Larry Clark.
Flute Solo: Karissa Beach performing Sonata in F by Telemann.
Trumpet Solo: John Melendez, 11 performing El Torero by Stanly Thomas.
Trumpet Solo: Alyssa Reker performing Cavatina by W.A. Mozart.
Clarinet Solo: Stephanie Oakes, 10 performing Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saens arranged by Tyler Arcari.
Trumpet Trio: John Melendez, 11, Alyssa Reker, 10, Raymond Cowles performing Rondo Militaire by Ignaz J. Pleyel arranged by Acton Ostling.
Flute Solo: Nichole Leeseberg, 11 performing Serenade by Haydn.
Tenor Saxophone Solo: Joshua McDonald, 9 performing Minuet in D Minor by J.S. Bach arranged by Willis Coggins.
Bass Clarinet Solo: Stephanie Oake, 10 performing Earth Song by Tyler Arcari.
Baritone Saxophone Solo: Patrick Boje, 11 performing Fusion Suite by Catherine McMichael.
Baritone Saxophone Duet: Andrew Benton, 12 and Patrick Boje, 11 performing a Telemann Canonic Sonata.
Mixed Trio: Andrew Benton, 11 (tenor saxophone), Patrick Boje, 11 (baritone saxophone), John Melendez, 11 (trumpet) performing Allegro in B-flat by W.A. Mozart.
Also participating, but playing for judge’s comments only: Piano Solo: Stephanie Oakes, 10 performing Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig van Beethoven.
Of the five events earning Division I Ratings and qualifying for this year’s virtual MSBOA State Solo and Ensemble Festival, only tenor saxophone soloist Andrew Benton and trumpet soloist Raymonc Cowles opted to continue working on their events and participate at the state level. Both earned Division I Ratings at MSBOA Virtual State Solo and Ensemble Festival this year.