EAST TAWAS — Tawas Bay Players are currently holding auditions for their upcoming spring play, Always a Bridesmaid.
The performance is described as a “hilarious comedic romp” that centers around four friends who promised to be in each other’s weddings no matter what, and how that plays out thirty years later.
There are six roles available for female actresses, ranging between the ages of 20 and 60. There are also many crew member positions available.
Auditions will take place on Feb. 28 and March 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Tawas Bay Playhouse, located at 401 Newman St. East Tawas.
The show will take place May 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, and 14.
Should you have any interest to join the Tawas Bay Players for this production, contact Jolene Grusecki, producer, at jgrusecki@gmail.com or Becky Archer, director, at dramatch61@gmail.com.