TAWAS CITY – Following a successful inaugural fundraiser last year, “Stuff the BooBoo Bus” is returning in 2022 to support the Iosco County Humane Society.
The second annual event is this Saturday, Nov. 19, with contributions being accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be hosted near the entrance of Tawas City Walmart, located at 621 E. Lake St. (US-23).
Spearheaded by Kevin Howe, an Emergency Medical Technician with Iosco County EMS, he is again organizing the event in partnership with Walmart, EMS and Michelle Weeks, who manages the humane society’s animal shelter in Tawas City.
Howe says that they will be working to fill an ambulance with much needed items for the shelter animals, as well as cleaning and office supplies for the facility and its staff.
In particular, the donations being sought this Saturday are dry and canned cat, kitten, dog and puppy food; toys; blankets/beds; towels; kitty litter; paper towels; bleach; laundry soap; disinfectant wipes/sprays; garbage bags; and such office supplies as printer paper, file folders and Post-Its. Monetary donations are always accepted and greatly appreciated, too.
“Last year was a huge success and humbling event for all of us. The support from the Iosco County residents was unreal,” Howe expressed.
“We filled the ambulance halfway from floor to ceiling, from the front to the back doors in eight hours,” he described. “I never thought we would get that far being the first year.”
The power of Facebook brought in monetary contributions from other states, as well, while family, friends and strangers also sent money via PayPal for the cause.
The outpouring provided a great boost, but the needs are constant and Howe points out that caring for the amount of animals which come through the shelter is no easy task.
“The dedicated staff and volunteers are amazing,” he said, adding that they donate more of their time than a lot of people put in at a paid job. “Their love for animals is simply unmatched.”
Howe has always stressed that these animals end up at the shelter through no fault of their own, and they deserve to be taken care of and given the best opportunity at a better life with a family. “Those at the shelter do their absolute best to make that happen,” he says.
He noted that Stuff the BooBoo Bus in 2021 brought in many essential supplies, along with a good amount of money that went into the shelter’s emergency care vet fund. “We are hoping the people of Iosco County, and others near and far can top last year!”
A link to the Facebook event page he created for the fundraiser, is https://fb.me/e/51ydBgEOd. For further details, he may be reached at 989-390-5533.
As reported, Howe is a longtime humane society supporter/donor, and advocate for the animals housed there. When considering ways to help out even more, he got to thinking about some of the fundraisers hosted by other organizations. In a spin on the Stuff a Blue Goose toy drive put on by the Michigan State Police, he decided to roll out the Stuff the BooBoo Bus campaign last year.
Humane society representatives have shared their appreciation to Howe and Iosco County EMS for coordinating the event and allowing the use of one of their ambulances. The shelter was able to fill its shelves with many vital supplies after the 2021 occasion, and they hope to do so again in 2022.
For more information about the Iosco County Humane Society, located at 3881 W. M-55, call 989-362-3170 or visit facebook.com/iosco.society/.