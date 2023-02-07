OSCODA – Valentine’s events geared towards children, adults and families are taking place in Oscoda the weekend of Feb. 10.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Revolve by Hope Shores will be hosting a Valentines Jewelry Extravaganza, featuring jewelry, handbags and scarves, just in time to purchase the perfect gift for that special someone. This event will showcase over 50 pieces of jewelry for men and women that the store has recently received that haven’t been shown before.
Also on Saturday, Feb. 11, starting at 2 p.m., Oscoda Methodist Church is hosting Made with Love, a crafting event. The $10 fee includes multiple make and take crafts. Concessions will be available for purchase.
To the Moon & Back in downtown Oscoda is holding its second annual Sweetheart Dance on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m. The event is geared towards families with children with a cost of $10 per family. Amanda Bergeron Photography is partnering with To the Moon & Back and will provide a shared online photo album after the event. Individual and group photos are included in the cost. The event includes pizza, beverages, dancing, sweet treats, self-love activities and the photos. Space is limited and or registration by phone is encouraged.