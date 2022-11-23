EAST LANSING — Registration for the award-winning Michigan State University (MSU) Extension Introduction to Lakes Online course is now open. This six-week online course kicks-off Jan. 10, 2023 and is designed for anyone interested in inland lakes, including concerned citizens, decision makers, local leaders, resource professionals, and lakefront property owners. Course topics include lake ecology, watershed management, shoreline protection, aquatic plants, Michigan water law, and community engagement.
These topics are explored via video lectures, interactive activities, and discussion forums. Additional resources are also provided for those looking to dive deeper into a topic. Participants communicate with each other and instructors through lively discussion forums and biweekly Ask-an-Expert webinars which include guests from outside organizations such as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
Registration is open now through Jan. 8, 2023. The cost of the course is $115 per person. Register by Dec. 19, 2022, for an early bird price of $95 per person. A limited number of scholarships are available.
A certificate of completion is awarded to those who complete the course. Participants can also receive 16 Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Pesticide Applicator Re-Certification credits and credits in the MSU Extension Master Citizen Planner, Master Gardener, and Master Naturalist programs.
Learn more and register at www.canr.msu.edu/lakesonline.