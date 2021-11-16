EAST TAWAS – American Legion Audie Johnson Auxiliary Unit No. 211 will be selling evergreen wreaths for the holiday season during the next few weeks.
The cost for each wreath is $20. Funds raised will go toward Operation Local Shoebox for area veterans in addition to auxiliary programs.
Pre-paid orders will be filled first and available for pick up on Monday, Nov. 22, between noon and 4 p.m. at the American Legion hall, located at 900 E. Lincoln St. (unless arrangements have been made for delivery). Any remaining wreaths will also be available for purchase that day beginning at noon.
If you would like to place a wreath order, call 989-254-2369 or send an email to auxiliary211jmj@gmail.com.