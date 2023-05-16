OSCODA – On Saturday, May 20, the Wurtsmith Air Museum – located at 4071 E. Van Ettan St. on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) – will be opening for the season. The museum’s reopening coincides annually with Armed Forces Day.
The museum will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., until October.
The venue’s 2023 events include a Welcome Home Weekend and WWII Encampment, scheduled for June 24 and 25; the Copland Memorial Golf Outing, taking place on July 15; and the Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast on August 19 and 20. The museum will close for the 2023 season on Oct. 1.
Single admission tickets to the museum are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 5-12, while individuals who are actively serving in the military and children under 5 can visit for free. Annual memberships to the museum are also available. Additional information can be found on the website, at wurtsmithairmuseum.net.