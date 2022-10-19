EAST TAWAS – Join Friends Together and eight area professionals as they have some fun learning how to keep up on the cancer battling process.
Friends Together presents, “Plug into your life.”
On Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m., doors of the former Rushman Hall Knights of Columbus will open to let people in. The event is free and open to all members of the public, but those interested must call 989-356-3231 to RSVP so they can order the appropriate amount of food.
From treatment side effects to estate planning and managing healthcare, Friends Together has secured speakers to answer questions and prepare those battling cancer for what they have to face.
“This is an evening for the entire community,” said Judy Burns, Founder and Executive Director of Friends Together. “It’s a promotion of wellness and a healthier lifestyle from our folks in the hopes they could take information from this event when they come home.”
The meeting will be a “round robin” sort of “speed-dating” format, where the speakers will talk to attendees one-on-one. They will quickly share three points of expertise in the hopes the information may change their lives for the better.
Some experts talk about nutrition and healthy habits, others talk about navigating the cancer journey, dealing with lymphedema and cognitive issues from treatment.
Friends Together was established in 1996. They are a non-profit 501c3 organization whose sole purpose is to help people in northeast Michigan during and after a cancer diagnosis.