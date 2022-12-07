ALPENA – Those from Northeast Michigan Crime Stoppers say that Michigan’s favorite Family Christmas Concert is soon coming to the Alpena High School auditorium.
The event is set to star the fabulous The Country Doctors band, and feature classic Christmas carols and duets. It will also include Red Randall bringing the house down with her unforgettable rendition of “The Night Before Christmas” poem.
Sponsored by the Northeast Michigan Crime Stoppers, the concert is slated to begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Single tickets are $18, and there is also an option to purchase a special family ticket – including admission for grandma, grandpa, mom, dad and all the children – at a cost of $45.
The high school is located at 3303 S. Third Ave. in Alpena. For more details on the event, the Christmas Concert hotlines are 989-340-6002 and 800-205-7174. Further ticket information is also available online, at www.wolverineproductions.org.