OSCODA — This Thursday’s Oscoda Rotary Club Concert series will feature Southern Breeze, according to organizers.
The concert will take place at the Rotary Club band shell at the Oscoda Beach Park in Oscoda.
Southern Breeze originated back in the early 2000’s playing music that gets you out of your seat and start dancing with the beat. The band has had various players, but the band you see here today has been together for the past 10 years!
Southern Breeze, starring lead guitarist, Dan Cook, rhythm guitarist Steve Chamberlin, bass guitarist Tim Moore, and the drummer Brandon Brown. Everyone in the band is very versatile with their instruments and their vocals, which allows them to play a broad variety of music that we still love and enjoy.
Future concerts include:
- July 28: 2wice Shy
- Aug. 4: No Baloney
- Aug. 11: Blues Abusers
- Aug. 18: Flipside
- Aug. 25: Concert to benefit Special Olympics Michigan, featuring Jerry Schmidt and Friends.