ALPENA — Alpena Community College’s Fine Arts Department is featuring a faculty art exhibition entitled Triptych beginning Oct. 14 and running through Nov. 24 in the Olin Joynton Fine Arts Center on the Alpena Campus.
Faculty members Brian Schorn, Jason Allen Pemberton, and Joe Donna have all contributed a number of their personal artwork to the exhibition, including work in the disciplines of mixed media, sculpture, and photography.
Brian Schorn described the exhibition as a great opportunity for students and the local community to see what the instructors at ACC’s Fine Arts Center do when they are not teaching.
An opening reception for the exhibition is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m. All of the artists will be present to meet and answer questions. Refreshments will be served.
Everyone is welcome to view the art exhibition and attend the Opening Reception, both of which are free of charge. The Olin Joynton Fine Arts Center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.