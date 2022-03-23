OSCODA — The Shoreline Players are in rehearsal for their upcoming comedy production entitled Spinoff and they are hoping the third time’s a charm.
For those who may not know the show was set to open in 2019 when the lead male character was hospitalized, and in 2020 with a new cast in place the world shut down on opening day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So now with a few new members the cast is hard at work to bring some much needed laughter and live entertainment to our community.
Cast in this hilarious comedy are Eric Koppen as Peter Colton. Peter is a bank employee, widower, and father to Laurel Colton played by Victoria Neiser. The Colton’s are unwittingly drawn into a scheme perpetrated by Peter’s boss, Willy Nicholas played by Rich Nentwig and coworker Victoria Wickey played by Cher Nentwig.
In an effort to sort out their situation Laurel enlists the aid of her friend, Carlos Ortega who is played by Josh Bowles. Along for the comical ride is Sheila Mahoney, a travel agent played by Renee Diener, who is helping Peter plan a surprise vacation.
The show is written by Jack Sharkey and is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
The Player’s show is directed by Diane Teddy and produced by Sue Miller with assistant producer Chelsea Miller. Nicole Markey is the stage manager working with stage crew member Josie Schmidt. Lighting designer is Eric Joseph, lighting programmer is Greg Gjerde, sound designer is J.D. Hock, and the tech crew includes both Millers and Coral DeGraff. Set design is by Joseph and Teddy with construction completed by Joseph, Greg Gjerde, Sue Miller, Diane Teddy, Brian Teddy, Aaron Nelson, and Josh Bowles. Set painting and furnishing was done by Diane Teddy and Renee Diener. Lisa Mandeville created the program, tickets, and cast board and manages the box office. Tammie Miller is concessions manager.
Performance dates for Spinoff are March 26 and 27 and April 1, 2 and 3. Friday and Saturday show times are 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 and student tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office before each performance.
The Shoreline Players Theater is located at 6000 N. Skeel Ave. in the Wurtsmith District of Oscoda, next to the Robert Parks Library. For more information on this production or upcoming events go to www.shorelineplayers.org or call 739-3586.