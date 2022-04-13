Oscoda, MI (48750)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.