OSCODA – Enrolled students aren’t the only ones who are able to expand their skills and try new activities at the Alpena Community College (ACC) Oscoda Campus. When it comes to the public programs available, the school has expanded its list of Community Enrichment options in 2022.
The events are summarized below, one of which will be free to attend, and advanced registration is required for each. Participants may sign up over the phone with a debit/credit card, by calling 358-7295, or by sending an e-mail to Christine Young, assistant to the director of the ACC Oscoda Campus, at youngc@alpenacc.edu.
Registration forms, which can be found on the campus’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ACCOscodaCampus, may also be printed off and mailed to: ACC – Oscoda Campus, Attn: Christine Young, 5800 Skeel Ave., Oscoda, MI 48750.
The address above is where all of the Community Enrichment activities will take place, as well. The specific rooms in the campus where each event will be held are noted in the following schedule, which also includes the program descriptions provided by ACC:
• Opening the Spring Garden – Q&A with Nan Moran: Making a compost tea, household organics, soil types, spring seeding and much more will be part of this offering, which is set for Monday, April 25, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $10, and attendees are to meet in Room 213 of the ACC Oscoda Campus.
According to the program description, Moran is the only Michigan Certified Nurseryman north of Bay City to the Mackinac Bridge on the Sunrise Side, and she will be at the college to instruct participants and answer their questions.
• Cybersecurity: ACC notes that security, in an age of technology, is becoming more and more prevalent in the world. Threat actors – commonly known as hackers – have been gaining attention by breaking into the companies which protect not only other companies, but also the government.
So, part of this program will be geared toward those who are wondering what chance that they, a simple family user, have against these sophisticated threat actors.
Eric Vanderveer of Intricate Security will cover several items which can help secure and improve your family’s home network, during this Community Enrichment event on Tuesday, April 26. It will go on from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in Room 307, and the cost is $28.
• The Art of Beekeeping: This Community Enrichment offering will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, as well as Thursday, April 28.
Attendees will learn the benefits and skills needed to make beekeeping their own totally unique hobby. Topics include basic bee biology, planning pest management, equipment to purchase and the beekeeper’s calendar.
ACC faculty member Clayton Redfield will be instructing these sessions, which will be held in Room 309 of the Oscoda Campus. The fee is $23.
• The Art of Arc Welding: This program is scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, April 26 and 28, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Both lessons – instructed by ACC faculty member Ed Howe – will be hosted in Room 107 of the campus, and the cost is $50.
Those from ACC point out that arc welding is not just for a special area on the shop floor anymore. Recognized as a creative hobby option, it is for those seeking a special, hands-on opportunity. Tailored for the beginner welder, the Tuesday event offers building blocks for the Thursday session.
• Rustic Medicine: Injuries can happen any day, anywhere. Designed to help those enjoy Michigan outdoors both skillfully and safely, this course will prepare them to address serious injuries using commonly available materials.
The program is free, and has been slated from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. It will be led by Robert Kutschman, ACC Nursing Faculty, and will be held in Room 301 of the Oscoda Campus.