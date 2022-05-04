OSCODA — After a brief introduction by Victoria Neiser about how the Shoreline Players interpreted Readers Theater, Let’s Go On With the Show opened with “Pity the Fool”, a one-act play.
The play is about an artist looking for some pity. In reality, we learn there is more to the “artist’s” story. The “artist” Jeorge was played by Seth Pope with his friend Frank being played by Eric Koppen and included two unsuspecting women played by Kirsty Heller and Paige Dalpizzol.
The second act, “Super Dead Man” includes a wide range of reactions to the death of a superhero and features Jennifer Pavlat, Matt Cleary, Diane Teddy, Koppen, Tina Wells, Paul Granstanowicz and Dalpizzol.
Act 3, “Monster Survival Skills During a Gremlin Outbreak” takes the audience to a seminar on how to protect yourself and your home in the event of a gremlin outbreak. Koppen is the instructor for the seminar who has to answer the variety of questions posed by his participants (DalPizzol, Granstanowicz, Lindsey Neiser-Pope and Diane Teddy).
“Seeing Beyond with Maya Fantasma” featured Wells as Maya Fantasma, a fortune teller who goes into the audience during her performance to speak to Tom (Matt Cleary) and his wife Becky (Victoria Neiser) after his sister Felicity (Neiser-Pope) makes an appearance from the beyond.
The first four acts are all written by playwright D.M. Larson, an award winning playwright who has been writing plays since 1988.
The show wraps up with Wells and Teddy playing the roles of Abbott and Costello during the classic comedy routine. “Who’s on First”. Wells tries to explain to Teddy the names of a baseball team she is putting together. The routine was first performed by Abbott and Costello in 1938 as part of a vaudeville revue called Hollywood Bandwagon. Numerous versions of the routine were performed throughout the years.
Let’s Go On With the Show is reminiscent of a dress rehearsal with the actors all reading from their scripts. Roles change by performance, however, the entire cast includes Cleary, Dalpizzol, Shana Forbes, Grabstanowicz, Heller, Koppen, Peggy Liddell, Neiser, Pavlat, Lindsey Pope, Seth Pope, Teddy, Wells, and Leslea Witter. Kathy Abernathy, an audience member, had the opportunity to participate in Super Dead Man during Sunday’s matinee performance.
Although the Shoreline Players show included a variety of costumes and props, Readers Theater typically only includes the actors, some seating and relies on the actors’ voices and facial expressions to convey the stories.
The show is directed by Renee Diener, with assistant director Nicole Markey and produced by Sue Miller with Chelsea Miller serving as the assistant producer.
The title of the show comes from a song lyric from the production of Annie Get Your Gun. Run time is approximately 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission offering traditional movie theater refreshments.
The platinum sponsor for the show is Erock Innovations. Erock is matching all ticket sales for the entire performance and donating the amount of ticket sales to the theater.
Opening night took place on Saturday, April 30, with a matinee performance on Sunday, May 1. Shows are scheduled for May 6, 7 and 8 this coming weekend. Friday and Saturday night shows are at 7 p.m., the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m.
For those interested in being cast in a future performance, auditions are being held at the Shoreline Players Theater for Hats Off to Broadway III on May 4 and 5 at 6:30 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m.
Shows take place at the Shoreline Players Theater, 6000 N. Skeel Ave., in the Wurtsmith District of Oscoda, next to the Robert J. Parks Library. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, prior to each show. For information about upcoming productions visit www.shorelineplayers.org or call 739-3586.