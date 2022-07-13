OSCODA — Artists have until July 31 to submit their photograph. Entrants need not be Oscoda/AuSable or Michigan residents but are asked to reflect what inspires them about Oscoda or AuSable.
Photographs must be original work; artists are permitted to enhance them using digital techniques.
Entries will be judged by a select committee.
The Winner will receive a cash prize of $250 and have their work displayed on an 8’x8’ banner in downtown Oscoda.
To enter the contest, artists should visit the Oscoda Art Walk Facebook Page, facebook.com/OscodaArtWalk, the Oscoda Art Walk website, oscodatownshipeic.com/art-walk, or call the Oscoda – AuSable Chamber of Commerce at 739-7322.
The Art and Placemaking Committee is a subcommittee of Oscoda’s Economic Improvement Committee and consists of Chair Lain MacKenzie of To the Moon and Back and Anchorage Retreat Center, Sharon Ostrander of Truly Yours and the Shelton Fund for the Arts, Heather Tait of Tait’s Bill of Fare and the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, Nancy Howse of the Oscoda Lions, Vicki Hopcroft of Hopcroft Law PLC and Aviko Fine Art, and Todd Dickerson, Economic Improvement Director.