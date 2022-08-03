OSCODA — Lumberjacks were certainly a product of their time. Shrouded in folklore and legend, work was long, arduous and dangerous. Life was hard, and many things they did were necessary to get the job done.
For your average lumberjack in the 1800’s, your average day consisted of committing herculean feats, all for low pay and the ability to tell tall tales.
Thanks to the advent of modern machinery like chainsaws and power equipment, the days of doing everything by hand are long past. However, the tradition hasn’t died out, as there are still people who perform what the lumberjacks did.
Some of them do it for the preservation of tradition, while others do it for athleticism and sport. All that sawing and tree climbing consumes a lot of calories.
One big sport that did come out of that time in history is log rolling, a sport that involves two people trying to throw one another off of a log floating in the water.
“The key is to draw an imaginary line down the whole length of the log.” said Bruce Belanger, operator of the Great Lakes Timber Show. “The whole point is to keep your weight down the middle, so your center of gravity doesn’t carry you over one way or another.”
Belanger has been doing a lumberjack show for 35 years, traveling around the Midwest mainly, but also going as far as California, Florida and all the states in between.
On Saturday, July 16, Belanger and company held a show at Lumberman’s Monument. Not only did they perform log rolling for a crowd in the afternoon, they also showcased axe throwing and log sawing.
Log rolling, however, is Belanger’s bread and butter.
The sport comes from a time when there were professionals known as log drivers. Before railways and semi trucks, lumber was transported down river ways. It still remains the cheapest way to transport logs, but is nowhere near as safe.
“It was dangerous work,” said Belanger. “If you fell in the water, it was very hard to get back out.”
Logs at that time weighed at least two to three tons each, according to leafy journal. The main job of log drivers was to break up jams in the river so they could float downstream to the mill. The work involved a lot of balancing on the logs with the aid of a pike pole and peaveys to corral logs down the river.
Nowadays, the practice of balancing on logs is limited to a niche competitive field found in some unique lumberjack subcultures. There is an annual tournament in Hayword, Wis. hosting lumberjack championships. Stihl Manufacturing also hosts their own lumberjack style tournaments hosting sports associated with the profession.
While Belanger is too old for the sport, he still coaches younger people in his hometown of Escanaba.
For his show, he brought along Cole Bennets along with his Dad Greg Bennets to showcase what it takes to get good at logrolling.
Cole took part in the show, spinning the log in front of everyone and splashing Belanger as part of a gag.
“It was pretty funny,” said Jordan Richardson, a tourist from Virginia who came up to Michigan to see his friends. “I liked the acting and the way they threw in jokes and stuff.”