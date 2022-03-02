OSCODA — March is just around the corner, and with that month comes “March is Reading month.”
“In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday,” says charities.org, “March is designated as National Reading Month — a month to motivate Americans of all ages to read every day.”
Oscoda’s Robert J. Parks library needs barely any excuse to encourage reading, and “March is Reading Month” is no exception. For this special month, they have issued reading challenges.
Specific challenges include performing tasks such as: writing a letter to the librarian about your favorite book or finding a cookbook and telling the librarian what your fave recipe is, according to Robin Savage, Library Director at the Park’s Library.
The challenge is directed at kids ages 5 and up to come to the library and fill out a sheet of paper with challenges on them.
The library’s front desk has the challenge on a piece of paper that students will come to the circulation desk to get. Kids will have to answer the questions and complete tasks to get the librarian’s initials.
Parents are encouraged to help their little ones take part in the challenge.
This year the challenge takes place in the kids’ section, as many of the questions are about locating different items in the library, however some questions can be done at home.
Savage says the challenge not only gets kids to practice reading as a skill, but also to get familiar with the library, how it works and how to navigate its systems so they can acquire knowledge from this service provided free of charge to society at large.
“There are a few questions where the child will have to write. For example, one task is to write down 4 services that the library provides,” said Savage.
Upon completing the challenge, the library awards prizes. They range from books to pizza. Two years ago, they gave away a bike.
Savage said the reading challenge can generate some interesting answers from time to time and get kids in to subjects and stories they may not have otherwise heard of.
“Through the years, I have heard lots of favorite books from many children but Walter the Farting Dog takes the cake when it comes to favorite silly books. One of my favorite weird books is Craig Smith’s The Wonky Donkey, which is sure to bestow laughter upon even the grumpiest of readers.”
The challenge lasts from now through the end of March. Most libraries have similar challenges so stop in to your local library today to get involved.