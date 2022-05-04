WHITTEMORE – The Iosco County Creative Clovers 4-H Art Club will be displaying their works during an art show on May 4.
The public is invited to come out and support the club members at the event, which begins at 7 p.m. It will be hosted in the Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore Fire Department building, at 508 S. Bullock St. (M-65) in Whittemore.
Michigan State University-Extension (MSUE) representative Cindy Anderson notes that admission is free, and that there will be an optional silent auction bake sale to raise funds for supplies for future art club projects.
She adds that there are approximately 30 children in the group currently, ranging in age from 5-15.
4-H Club Leader Sandy Lieber anticipates that the event will last about one hour. The group will be showcasing artwork in a range of mediums, including 3-D name tags, self-portraits, acrylic paintings, watercolors and drawings.
For more information, Lieber can be reached at 254-4254.