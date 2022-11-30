OSCODA — Registration is now open for the winter reading program at the Robert J. Parks Library. Patrons are encouraged to sign up soon, since the program fills up quickly.

Reserve a spot by calling the library at 989-739-9581. The reading program will begin on Monday, Jan. 23 11:15 a.m.-12 p.m. and takes place at the library located at 6010 N. Skeel Ave. in the Wurtsmith District.

The reading program, geared towards children 4-7, works on letter recognition and phonemic awareness. Children learn reading through playing literacy games and performing interactive story telling.

The weekly reading program runs for six weeks.

