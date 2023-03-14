OSCODA — The Oscoda High School (OHS) Symphony Band and Oscoda Middle School (OMS) Seventh and Eighth Grade Band traveled to Alcona High School to participate in Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA) District IX Band Festival. on Wednesday, March 8. Each participating band was evaluated in the areas of tone, intonation, rhythm, technique and interpretation. Participating bands could earn one of five ratings: Division 1 (Superior), Division 2 (Excellent), Division 3 (Good), Division 4 (Fair), Division 5 (Poor). OHS earned Division 1 ratings from each of the three judges on the concert portion of their performance. The band played “Cluster Fluster Bluster March” by David Holsinger, “Invocation and Dance” by Carl Strommen and “Extremis” by Randall Standridge. OMS earned Division 1 ratings from two of the three judges on the concert portion of their performance, and a Division 2 rating from the third judge. The band performed “Geyser Point March” by Chris Ferguson, “Moon Song and Tribal Dance” by Carol Brittin Chambers and “Red Sky at Morning” by Heather Hoefle. OHS then proceeded to the sight-reading room, in which they were evaluated in the same categories, but on music they had never read or performed, having only one chance to perform a brand new piece of music. The OHS Symphony Band also earned a Division 1 rating from the sight-reading judge. Under the same conditions, the OMS Seventh and Eighth Grade Band earned a Division 2 from the sight-reading judge. Due to the success of both bands at the event, they have each earned the opportunity to perform at the MSBOA State Band Festival in May.
