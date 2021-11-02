OSCODA – Staff at Northland Area Federal Credit Union (NAFCU are offering free take-out lunches to veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at noon to 2 p.m., or until supplies last.
To show their appreciation for veterans and in honor of Veteran’s Day, NAFCU wanted to provide a free boxed lunch to anyone that stops in. Lunches will be available at the Oscoda American Legion Post 274, located at 849 S. State St., Oscoda.
Additionally, purchases can be made at Old Crow Express for T-shirts and hats on sale. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to support the Northeast Michigan Veteran’s Memorial Park.