TAWAS CITY — A ten-year study by the Center for Injury Research discovered that more than two million children went to an emergency department each year for a bike-related injury. The study, published online in Accident Analysis & Prevention, found that from January 2006 through December 2015, more than 2.2 million children ages 5-17 years were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments for bike-related injuries. This averages 608 cases per day or 25 every hour.
To prevent brain, spinal cord and other traumatic injuries, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital is providing free bike helmets as part of its mission to educate youth about good safety behaviors and reinforce the importance of helmet use when riding bikes.
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital will be providing free bike helmets for children ages 1-15 at three locations on Tuesday, May 24:
- Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Surgery Center (under the building canopy) at 200 E. Hemlock, Tawas City, MI 48763 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Oscoda Health Park (in front of the building) at 5939 N. Huron Road, Oscoda, MI 48750 from 5-6 p.m.
- Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Hale Medical Center (in front of the building) at 3190 Northridge Road, Hale, MI 48739 from 3-5 p.m.
When worn correctly and consistently, helmets reduce the risk of bicycle-related death and injury when a crash occurs. Helmets have been shown to reduce the risk of head injury by as much as 85% and the risk of brain injury by as much as 88%.
Quantities are limited and provided on a first come first-served basis. Children must be present to ensure they receive a correctly sized helmet. To be protected, a bike helmet should be well fitted, tight on the chin, and close to the eyebrows. For more information, call 989-362-9301.